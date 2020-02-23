menu
Trump’s visit will strengthen India-US ties, says Natwar Singh

Posted by shameen Published: February 23, 2020, 8:36 pm IST
New Delhi: Former External Affairs Minister Natwar Singh said that US President Donald Trump’s visit to India will give a thrust to the partnership between the two countries.

“The relationship between the two countries will definitely be strengthened. Whenever the President of a country comes, the relations always get strengthened,” Singh told ANI.

Asked about the significance of Trump’s visit to India, he said, “It is very important. I think it is very important whenever an American President comes to India.”

Trump along with First Lady Melania Trump is set to arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday on a two-day visit to India.

Source: IANS
