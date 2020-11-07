Trump’s White House chief of staff tests positive for coronavirus

Minhaj AdnanUpdated: 7th November 2020 3:43 pm IST
Washington: From left, Donald Trump Jr., Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump stand on the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. AP/PTI Photo

Washington: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the latest Trump administration official to contract the disease, which has killed over 236,000 Americans.

It was not immediately clear how 61-year-old Meadows – who has often appeared at public events without a face mask – was infected.

A White House official told Fox News that Meadows was doing well.

Meadows’ positive test comes weeks after President Trump and first lady Melania Trump contracted the novel coronavirus and recovered.

On Friday, the US set a third straight daily record for new cases, with more than 127,000 infections.

The country’s raging coronavirus outbreak was a key policy issue in the run-up to the November 3 presidential election, and contributed to a surge in postal and early in-person voting.

READ:  Biden defends Fauci after Trump threatens latter's dismissal

In late October, Meadows said in an interview with CNN that the US was “not going to control the pandemic”, saying that COVID-19 could only be defeated by “mitigation areas” like vaccines and therapeutics.

Meadows travelled with Trump on the final days of campaigning and was at an election night party attended by dozens of Trump supporters at the White House.

A number of White House officials tested positive for coronavirus last month following a Rose Garden event in late September to formally nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Those officials included White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, senior adviser Hope Hicks and director of Oval Office operations Nick Luna.

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Minhaj AdnanUpdated: 7th November 2020 3:43 pm IST
Back to top button