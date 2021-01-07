TS: 529 Muslim students got admission in MBBS

Hyderabad: At the end of State counseling certificate of added qualification (CAQ), phase four, 529 Muslim students got admission across Telangana state. Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences had held four phases of counseling.

In the State’s 10 government medical colleges, 105 Muslim students got admission; 94 Muslim students got admission in 19 non-minority private medical colleges while 330 Muslim students got MBBS admission in 4 Muslim Minority medical colleges.

Thus, a total of 529 Muslim students got admission through counseling. In addition to this, 16 – 20 Muslim students got admission through All India Quota and AIIMS, Bibinagar. Career Counselor M A Hameed said Muslim students took full advantage of three months long ‘Siasat’ run NEET Counselling to get admission in Convenor quota with their excellent performance.