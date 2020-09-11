TS: 600 teachers infected with corona since academic year began

Hyderabad: Telangana Progressive Teachers’ Federation (TPTF) has claimed that at least 600 teachers in Telangana were infected with the coronavirus since the academic year for schools began on September 1. TPTF is an association of government school teachers.

Complaining that they are being exposed to the virus, the teachers rued that their safety has been compromised due to the Telangana government’s education policy. TS government has made it mandatory to all school teachers to attend school regularly.

Although education for school children is imparted digitally, through computer, mobile and TV, teachers are required to attend schools regularly and occasionally monitor the students at their residence, to see if they are facing any problem with e-learning.

The News Minute quoted Ravinder, Vice President of TPTF as saying “These surprise visits to the residence of children is almost like violating their personal space at home, and it is very awkward to meet their parents at home. It is an invasion of privacy.”

He further informed that at least 600 of his colleagues have been infected with the virus, because of their visits to students’ home. He pointed out that not only teachers are at risk but they are risking the safety of the students and their parents by visiting their houses.

TPTF claimed that the School Education department’s decision is at odds with the government’s order (GO 120) according to which only 50% of teachers are required to attend school. Director of School Education, A Devasena, on August 24, instructed all teachers to attend schools from August 27, so that they could prepare e-content, schedule their work plan, etc. before schools reopened.

Believing that scores of teachers have contracted the virus since schools reopened, Ravinder said many are not sharing the details fearing ostracisation and being stigmatized.

Damodhar, a member of TPTF disclosed that nearly 60 teachers got infected with the coronavirus in Jagtial alone while nearly 38 teachers are infected in Peddapalli.

While visiting to childrens’ houses teachers are forced to travel in buses and autos posing great risk.

TPTF also claimed that the online education implemented by the government is accessible only to 40% of students. Complaining about the absence of sanitation staff, the teachers’ organisation alleged the teachers are forced to clean the toilets themselves in the absence of sanitation staff.