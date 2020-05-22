TS, AP Travel agents welcome resumption of domestic flights

Hyderabad: Welcoming the Centres move to resume domestic flight operations, the Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Chapter of Travel Agents Association of India on Friday said it would take at least three months for the business to pick up.

The Association Chairman Nagesh Pampati said the government needs to take measures to build up the confidence of people who want to travel and also educate all stakeholders about the dos and don’ts.

“This is a timely decision by the government.

Because let’s accept the fact that the virus is going to be there for a long time.

The Travel and tourism industry will take some time to pick up momentum, though the government is taking several steps to build up the confidence of the industry,” Nagesh told PTI.

On Thursday, the civil aviation ministry announced allowing about a third of domestic flight operations under strict norms from coming Monday after a two-month hiatus, mandating all the airlines to adhere to the upper and lower limits of fares prescribed by the government.

“It would take at least three months for the travel and tour industry to pick the momentum. That too it depends on various measures that the government is going to take,” Nagesh said.

According to him, about 40,000 people dependent on the tour and travel industry in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are hit by the lockdown, which forced the industry to come to a standstill.

Nagesh said hundreds of travel agents cancelled tickets due to the lockdown and refunded the amount to the passengers, though many agents are yet to receive full credit from the airlines.

Vijay Reddy, an infrastructure developer and frequent traveller, said it is necessary to open air travel as further delay would hurt the aviation industry as well as other businesses.

You cannot keep on traveling long journeys by bus or train. We should take precautions and at the same time try to bring normalcy,” Reddy said.

Balaji Travels, a local ticketing agent, said though the bookings are open, PNR (Passenger Name Record) numbers are not being issued by airlines.

Source: PTI

