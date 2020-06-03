TS: Ashurkhana ‘demolished’ in Narayanpet, Shias demand action

The Govt official demolishing the Ashurkhana for road widening works on Monday in Narayanpet district.

Hyderabad: A day after the Ashurkhana was found demolished in the Narayanpet district of Telangana on Monday, Shia community scholar and TS Waqf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem on Wednesday asked the Narayanpet Collector and SP to take strict action against those responsible, calling the incident “shame and condemnable”.

The government authorities of Narayanpet district have erased the Ahshurkhana for road widening works in the district.

An old Ahshurkhana of Narayanpet was destroyed, earlier a Dargah Hazrat Syed Shahabuddin located in Medak district was also demolished by the government authorities after which Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi have asked the state government to reconstruct the Dargah.

“Ashurkhana was forcefully demolished on Monday by the state government officials, this is a shameful and highly condemnable,” said Shia Scholar, Waqf Board member, Maulana Nisar Hyder Agha.

Taking this incident with utmost seriousness, the Telangana Waqf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem asked the government officials of Narayanpet who are responsible for the demolition of Ashurkhana to reconstruct the structure as soon as possible.

Mohammed Saleem stated that demolishing any of the property belonging to Telangana Waqf Board like a graveyard, mosque, Ahsurkhana or any other structure is highly condemnable, and strict action will be taken against them who are involved in these activities.

On Wednesday, a Delegation of Waqf Board visited Narayanpet collector office and SP regarding the demolition of Ashurkhana in Narayanpet.

C.E.O Waqf Board Abdul Hameed along with Dr. Syed Nisar Hussain Hyder Aga Shia Member Waqf Board, Mirza Riyaz-ul-Hassan Affandi MLC AIMIM, Mir Basith Ali Corporator Dabeerpura Division and Advocate Ali Jaffery

The delegation submitted a memorandum and demanded immediate Re-construction of the Ashurkhana.

Hari Chandana, Collector Narayanpet, and SP Narayanpet Police to register a case u/s 52A of Wakf Act & 154, 447, 295A r/w 34 of IPC against the culprits for illegal demolition of Wakf Institution at Ghanpura Ward 15 of Narayanpet. The officials have assured that stringent action will be taken against people who are responsible.

mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.