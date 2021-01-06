TS: Attempt made to demolish under-construction mosque in Neknampur

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed

Hyderabad: Unknown miscreants demolished a part of an under-construction mosque in Neknampur. The incident of vandalism occurred during the renovation of an existing mosque situated in YSR Colony.

The mosque officials lodged a complaint with Narsinghi Police Station. The police officials reached the site and inspected the damage. The local people informed that the miscreants covered the CCTV cameras with a cloth before cutting the pillars to leave the investigating authorities clueless about their identities.

Amjadullah Khan Khalid

The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjadullah Khan Khalid reached the areas and protested against the hurdles in construction work. “I appeal to Chief Minister KCR and Minister Mahmood Ali to take prompt action to find out the culprits,” Khalid demanded.

The evidence collected from the site and a notice pasted near the mosque gate clearly indicates who the perpetrator is.

“The vandalism of the mosque at Neknampur raises a question over the good reputation of the government. The government must order a comprehensive inquiry, initiate legal action against the culprits and remove all hurdles in the ‘pucca’ construction of the mosque,” the MBT leader said.