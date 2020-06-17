TS: Bride elopes with beau after finding him at wedding venue

Nalgonda: A bride eloped with her beau after finding him at the wedding venue. This incident took place at Shabdhullapur Village under Kanagal Mandal, Nalgonda District.

As per the details of the incident, the bride while getting married to a person of parents’ choice decided to elope with her beau who is also her maternal uncle. They eloped from the wedding venue itself.

Next day, the bride and her uncle tied knot. Meanwhile, the bridegroom lodged a complaint at Kanagal Police Station.

Later, the parents of the girl convinced her to go with her first husband. However, when he allegedly refused to accept her, the bride’s parents accepted her marriage with maternal uncle.

