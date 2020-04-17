TS Cabinet to meet on April 19 to discuss coronavirus situation

Hyderabad: Telangana Cabinet meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on April 19 at Pragathi Bhavan over the COVID-19 situation in the state.

According to the CMO, issues such as measures taken to control coronavirus, implementation of lockdown, etc will be discussed at the Cabinet meeting.

Discussions on whether concessions can be given after April 20 in some areas are also likely to be held in the meeting.

Fifty cases of Coronavirus

Fifty cases of coronavirus were reported in the state on Thursday taking the total number of active cases admitted in hospitals to 496.

According to a media bulletin by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare in Telangana, “50 coronavirus positive cases reported today with 68 Patients cured or discharged and no deaths have occurred today.”

Coronavirus cases in TS

The total active coronavirus positive patients isolated and being treated in the state are 496, while 186 patients have been cured or discharged and 18 deaths due to coronavirus in the state so far, the media bulletin read.

Source: ANI

