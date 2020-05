TS Cabinet to meet on Monday to decide new lockdown strategy

Hyderabad: With the Centre on Sunday announcing guidelines for the fourth phase of the countrywide lockdown, the Telangana Cabinet will meet on Monday to discuss the same and decide the strategy to be implemented in the state.

KCR to chair meeting

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will chair the meeting at his official residence Pragathi Bhavan at 5 pm.

As the centre has left it to the states to colour-code the coronavirus-affected zones according to the number of cases and thereby take a final decision on the activities to be allowed in a particular area, the Cabinet meeting is being considered crucial.

The state government on May 5 had announced extension of the lockdown till May 27. As the Centre on Sunday extended the lockdown till May 31, the state cabinet is expected to decide whether to extend the lockdown in the state by another four days or beyond.

Relaxations in lockdown expected

The state government is expected to allow relaxations in the lockdown in tune with the fresh guidelines issued by the Centre. It may allow resumption of many activities outside the containment zones in Hyderabad and two adjacent districts.

The Chief Minister dropped indications to this effect during the last few days. He had told a meeting on Friday that no one should be scared of coronavirus. “We don’t know how long this virus will be with us. Hence, we have to adapt a strategy to live with it and we have no option,” Rao had said.

He also stated that except in four zones in Hyderabad, there are no active cases of coronavirus in the state.

From Saturday, the government allowed re-opening of shops selling air conditioners, automobile showrooms and shops selling automobile spare parts across the state.

The government has already permitted construction activity, including in the red zones, while some economic activity has already resumed in orange and green zone districts.

Source: IANS

