TS Congress leader tests positive for coronavirus

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader and TPCC Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy has tested positive for COVID-19. Narayana Reddy confirmed the news on Wednesday that he was admitted in a corporate hospital for treatment.

He underwent a test after noticing early symptoms of loss of taste and smell. Reddy was then admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

It may be mentioned that the Congress leader was actively involved in relief activities during the lockdown period. He also organised several programmes to create awareness among people against Coronavirus in the Secunderabad Assembly constituency. He also distributed masks and sanitisers in various slum areas in the same constituency.

“The State Government has been denying community transmission in Telangana. But my case clearly shows that the authorities were wrong. I do not have any recent travel history nor did I come in touch with any Covid-19 patient or their close contacts. The state government should adopt community transmission as it will make people stay more alert and prevent the further spread of Coronavirus,” he said.

Narayana Reddy was the first politician to question the state government for not permitting the ICMR approved private labs to conduct Covid-19 tests. Incidentally, he underwent a test in a private hospital on the next day after private labs were granted permission to conduct tests.

“Coronavirus cases can be traced only through massive testing which will help in early treatment. But the KCR Government waited for the condition of virus patients to deteriorate and develop visible symptoms to conduct tests. Several lives could have been saved if Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao permitted private labs two and a half months ago to begin testing those showing signs of having the virus,” he said.

