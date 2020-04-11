TS Continues to get donations for CMRF

Hyderabad: Several people on Saturday gave donations in support of the programmes and measures taken by the Telangana State government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the State.

Karani Spices from Narasampet in Warangal district gave Rs 2 Lakh 11,000 to the CMRF. A Cheque for this amount is given by Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao to Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday at Pragathi Bhavan.

Vavilala Gram Sarpanch Ghanta Padma Bhaskar announced Rs 50,000 donation to the CMRF. Minister Dayakar Rao gave the Cheque to Minister KT Rama Rao. Chairman Marri Laxman Institue of technology (MLRIT) also donated 30 lakhs rupees cheque to KTR.

Anganwadi teachers from Parakala in Warangal district, Ms K Prasanna Rani, Ms Y Rama Devi announced Rs 10,000 donation to the CMRF. Ms Baloji Lakshmi who works as Anganwadi Aaya

Announced Rs 3,000 donation a cheque for this is given by MLA Challa Dharma Reddy to Minister K.T.Rama Rao.

