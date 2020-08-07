TS: Coronavirus enters 800 villages of Nalgonda District

Nalgonda: Coronavirus pandemic entered 800 of the 844 villages of Nalgonda District. Out of a total of 31 mandals, the cases were reported in 29.

Symptoms

The district’s DHMO, Konda Rao said that people are being checked for the symptoms of COVID. Persons with mild or moderate symptoms are being asked to be in-home isolation. Patients with severe symptoms are being shifted to hospitals

It is alleged that the number of cases rises due to movement of people.

Coronavirus cases

As per the report, the total of 15 cases was reported in April. In May, June and July, eight, 66, 379 cases were reported respectively. In August, within few days, 173 cases were detected.

COVID cases in entire State

Meanwhile, the state reported 2,207 cases on Friday, up 195 cases in comparison to the 2,092 cases reported Thursday. The latest updates take the overall tally to 75,257 even as the death toll climbed by 12 totalling 601 deaths at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

With 23,495 tests conducted on Thursday, the cumulative numbers have touched 5,66,984, state health officials said.