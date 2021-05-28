TS CS Somesh Kumar visits black fungus patients at ENT hospital

Hyderabad: As per the directions of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar visited ENT Hospital, Koti and reviewed the situation on the treatment of Black Fungus pateints, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Somesh Kumar reviewed with the doctors on surgeries and treatment being given to the Black Fungus patients.

The chief secretary went around to each ward and enquired about the treatment and well being of the patients and interacted with them. He gave patients word of solace and courage.

Telangana chief secretary interacts with the patients

The CS said that ENT Hospital, Koti is identified as the Nodal Hospital for Black Fungus treatment with 250 beds with sufficient facilities, medicines and injections.

He further says, everyday ENT hospital is carrying out twenty surgeries and efforts are being made to increase surgeries. Apart from this the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital is also being made ready to start treatment, he adds.

He assured that government is taking all necessary measures to extend best treatment to the patients and urged patients not to panic.

He also informed that present situation is under control and stabilized.