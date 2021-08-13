TS EAMCET 2021 question papers, answer key released

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 engineering stream question papers and an answer key have been released on Thursday.

In a press release, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU H) which conducted the exam on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) said that engineering stream students can download master question papers of all sessions, answer key and response sheets from the official website of TS EAMCET 2021 (click here).

The varsity also asked students to raise objections, if any, before 4 p.m. on August 14. The objections can be submitted online.

TS EAMCET results

TS EAMCET results for the engineering stream are scheduled to be released on August 25 whereas, the engineering admission process will begin on August 30.

Earlier, TS EAMCET-2021 admissions committee had met to decide the schedule for engineering admissions.

As per the schedule, submission of details online, payment of processing fee, and selection of a slot for certificate verification can be done between August 30 and September 9. The certificate verification will be done from September 4 to 11. Students can exercise web options from September 4 to 13.

Provisional allotment order will be issued on September 15. Students have to pay tuition fees between September 15 and 20.