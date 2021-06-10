TS EAMCET 2021 registration deadline extended again

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday extended the registration process for TS EAMCET 2021 from June 10 to June 17. The last date for submission of an online application with late fee of Rs 5000 is June 28.

Earlier, the last date to register for TS EAMCET 2021 was extended to June 10 from the previous deadline of June 3.

The government has decided to offer more time to the students for applying online for EAMCET 2021.

Accordingly, TS EAMCET will be held from July 5 to 9. However, this time the entrance test for Agriculture and Medical stream will be held first i.e. on July 5 and 6 followed by engineering from July 7 to 9. Both entrance tests will be held in two sessions i.e., 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm.

The EAMCET examination is conducted via online mode (computer-based) in two parts – part one is for admission to engineering programmes and part two is for admission to agriculture and medical (AM) courses. For each correct answer, candidates get one mark and there is no negative marking.



The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary, etc.) Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET-2021) is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).



TS EAMCET 2021: How to apply?



Click here for the official website of TS EAMCET 2021.

Click on the link given on the homepage TS EAMCET 2021 Application fee.

Enter the application fee reference ID, date of birth and exam hall ticket number on the TS EAMCET 2021 application link.

Upload your document according to the list given in TS EAMCET 2021 application.

Submit the EAMCET 2021 application form.

Registration Fee for TS EAMCET

