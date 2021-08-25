TS EAMCET 2021 results declared; check details here

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Wednesday has announced the results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test-2021 TS EAMCET 2021. Results has been announced by education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy in a press conference.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results and download their rank card on the official site of TS EAMCET.

Candidates can download TS EAMCET result 2021 by logging in at eamcet.tsche.ac.in using their registration number, date of birth and TS EAMCET admit card number. Private portals like Manabadi.co.in also host the TS EAMCET result 2021.

TS EAMCET 2021 exam was conducted on August 4, 5, and 6 for engineering, and on August 9 and 10 for agriculture and medical courses. The TS EAMCET 2021 was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Steps to download TS EAMCET 2021 result rank card

Step 1: Visit the official site of TS EAMCET.

Step 2: Click on TS EAMCET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and click View Rank Card.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download it on your computer too.

The TS EAMCET first phase of counselling process for admissions are scheduled to begin from August 30.

Candidates will have to fill the counselling registration form online as well as make fee payments between August 30 to September 9.

Certificate verification is likely to be held between September 4 to 9 and the provisional seat allotment result will be held on September 15.

A total of 2,51,606 students had registered for the exam this year out of which 86,644 had applied for the medical and agriculture stream while 1,64,962 registered for the engineering exam. In order to pass the TS EAMCET 2021, the candidate will need to manage a minimum score of 25 per cent.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary, etc.) Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET-2021) is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).