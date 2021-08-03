TS EAMCET 2021 starts tomorrow; check important instructions here

Hyderabad: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET 2021) exam is set to commence across the state from tomorrow-August 4.

TS EAMCET is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

August 4, 2021 from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

August 5, 2021 from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

August 6, 2021 from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

TS EAMCET 2021 exam dates for agriculture and medical stream

August 9, 2021 from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm

August 10, 2021 from 9 am to 12 pm

This year, the authorities will conduct the TS EAMCET 2021 exam as a computer-based test(CBT) for duration of three hours. 82 examination centers have been set up in Telangana and 23 centres in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

CBT Preparation

The computer-based test (CBT) is a simple and better way to conduct exams using computers.

Candidates can take Practice / Mock Test to know more about CBT in the TS EAMCET 2021 website.

Video related to instructions or procedure of CBT & mock test link for CBT are available in TS EAMCET 2021 website or refer the below video.

Instructions for TS EAMCET 2021

Candidate should report at test center two hours before the commencement of the test on the date and time mentioned in the hall ticket.

EAMCET 2021 hall ticket and ID verification will be done at the entrance of the test centre.

TS EAMCET 2021 invigilators will guide the aspirants to their respective computers/ nodes allotted.

Students should carry the signed TS EAMCET self-declaration form to the exam centre. Candidates without the declaration will not be allowed inside the exam hall.

Candidates having any COVID-19 symptoms will be allotted separate rooms.

COVID-19 specific special instructions

Candidates must maintain social distancing starting from point of entry in the exam venue till his/her exit from the exam venue. Candidates need to follow directions given by representatives & need to stand in the circles drawn at the entry points of test centre.

Candidates experiencing cough, cold, sneezing, fever etc., must inform well in advance to the authorities at the Test Centre so as to make necessary arrangements.

Candidate must bring their own Masks and a simple pen. You may also bring flexible gloves, personal hand sanitizer (50ml) and transparent water bottle (if you wish). No other items will be permitted inside exam venue.

The candidate should bring a signed declaration stating that he/she have not tested positive for the COVID-19 or identified as a potential carrier of the COVID-19 virus (self declaration form will be provided along with the Hall Ticket) and show the same to the security guard at the entrance of the exam venue and submit it to the invigilator.

Self declaration form

Temperature of candidates will be checked at the entrance of the exam venue via a thermo gun.

Mapping of ‘candidate roll number and the room/hall/lab number’ will not be displayed outside the exam venue. However, the same will be informed to the candidates once the candidates enter the exam venue and after the verification of hall ticket and ID.

At registration desk, the candidate will be directed to sanitize his / her hands using the sanitizer. Photograph

No waiting place will be provided to the accompanying persons at the test centres in view of COVID-19.

The authorities have also released the TS EAMCET 2021 exam day guidelines on the official website. Candidates are required to adhere to all the TS EAMCET guidelines inside and outside the exam center.

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2021 will be conducted by the JNTUH on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The Telangana CET is conducted every year for admission into the undergraduate courses in the participating institutes of the state. Approximately 2.50 lakh students appear in the TS EAMCET engineering exam every year