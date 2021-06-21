TS EAMCET 2021 to be held from August 4: Sabita Indra Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday announced that it will conduct the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Physician General Admission Test – TS EAMCET 2021, between August 4 to August 10, state education minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said.

While the EAMCET for Engineering stream students will be conducted on August 4, 5, and 6, for agriculture and pharmacy students, the rest will be conducted on August 9 and August 10.

The Telangana State Board of Higher Education (TSCHE) is still accepting applications for the TS EAMCET 2021. Applicants are allowed to register online for an additional late fee until June 30th. Apply online through the official website of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The government has decided to offer more time to the students for applying online for EAMCET 2021. The EAMCET examination is conducted via online mode (computer-based) in two parts – part one is for admission to engineering programmes and part two is for admission to agriculture and medical (AM) courses. For each correct answer, candidates get one mark and there is no negative marking.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary, etc.) Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET-2021) is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

TS EAMCET 2021: How to apply?

Click here for the official website of TS EAMCET 2021.

Click on the link given on the homepage TS EAMCET 2021 Application fee.

Enter the application fee reference ID, date of birth and exam hall ticket number on the TS EAMCET 2021 application link.

Upload your document according to the list given in TS EAMCET 2021 application.

Submit the EAMCET 2021 application form.

Registration Fee for TS EAMCET

For engineering, agriculture and medical: candidates from SC/ST and PH category have to pay Rs 400 and candidates from other categories have to pay Rs 800.

Those candidates who want to write the test for both streams will have to pay Rs 1600 as an application fee for the general category and Rs 800 for SC/ST and PH category candidates.

Sabita Indra Reddy on Monday held a review meeting and has announced dates for various entrance examinations in the state.

The education minister also directed officials to start final semester exams of engineering, post graduation, degree, and diploma courses in the first week of July and complete them by the end of the month.

“The decision is taken keeping students who are planning to take admissions in universities and colleges outside the state. Even supplementary exams will be completed by end of July,” said Reddy adding that exams should be conducted by following COVID-19 norms.

Schedule of Telangana Common Entrance Tests – 2021

POLYCET – July 17, 2021

EAMCET (Eng) – August 4,5 & 6, 2021

EAMCET (AM) – August 9 & 10, 2021

ECET – August 3, 2021

PGECET – August 11 to 14, 2021

ICET – August 19 & 20,2021

LAWCET – August 23, 2021