TS EAMCET: Candidates must fill COVID self-declaration form

By Sameer Published: June 28, 2020, 12:38 pm IST
TS EAMCET
Hyderabad: Candidates appearing for TS EAMCET must fill coronavirus self-declaration form. It has been made mandatory to ensure the safety of students and staff present at the center.

In the form, a candidate has to declare that he/she has not tested positive for coronavirus or identified as a potential carrier of the virus.

Apart from it, candidates have to declare if they have any of the following symptoms

  1. Cough
  2. Fever
  3. Cold/Runny nose
  4. Breathing problem

The one who has any of the above symptoms will be allowed to write the examination in an isolated place in the center.

The form can be downloaded from the official website of TS EAMCET (click here).

Precautions at TS EAMCET center

At the examination center, no fingerprints will be captured. Only the bar code on the students’ hall tickets will be scanned.

Candidates shall enroll with photo capture before the start of the examination. They must wear masks and gloves.

In order to ensure that authorities get enough time to sanitize the entire center before the commencement of the evening session of the examination, the timing of the morning session has been changed.

Earlier, the morning session of the examination used to be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Now, it will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. However, there is no change in the timing of the evening session which is scheduled to be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

TS EAMCET dates

TS EAMCET is scheduled to be held from 6th to 9th July. The entrance test is being conducted by JNTU-H.

