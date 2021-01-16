TS EAMCET dates likely to be notified soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will notify the dates for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 soon after the announcement of the schedule of intermediate examination by Board of Intermediate Education (BIE).

A senior official of TSCHE informed that in the current year, the TS EAMCET is likely to be held in the first or second week of July, Telangana Today reported.

Multiple sessions

The entrance test for both Engineering and Agricultural & Medical Streams will be conducted in multiple sessions.

It may be mentioned that due to Covid-19, the schedule of the examination got deviated from the scheduled date. The examination which used to take place in the month of May is likely to be conducted in June. Last year, it was conducted in September.

In TS EAMCET 2020, out of 1,43,326 candidates who had registered for the engineering stream, 1,19,183 appeared in the exam. After the announcement of the result, it was found that 89,734 cleared the examination. In the AM stream, out of 63,857 candidates who had taken the examination, 59,113 candidates cleared it.

After completion of counselling process, 22,412 convenor quota seats in various engineering courses have remained vacant.