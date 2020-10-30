TS EAMCET: Eligibility criteria relaxed

Hyderabad: The Telangana State issued G.O. 201 relaxing the eligibility criteria of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET)-2020.

Eligibility

Now, students who cleared both intermediate exam and TS EAMCET are eligible for the admission into engineering colleges.

Earlier, it was mandatory for students of general and reserved categories to obtain minimum 45 and 40 percent marks respectively in the intermediate exam to get admission into engineering colleges. However, this condition was not applicable for B. Pharm admission.

It must be noted that the relaxation is applicable only for 2020-21 academic year.

What order states?

In the order issued by Education Secretary Chitra Ramachandran, it is mentioned, “In view of the extraordinary circumstances prevailing due to the pandemic, the government has decided that sub-clause (ii) of Clause-2, as contemplated under the TS EAMCET-2020 exams notification, shall not apply in respect of those students who have passed the 10+2 examination and who have qualified for the TS EAMCET 2020”.

“It has also decided to direct the TS EAMCET-2020 authorities to permit such students to appear for counselling in respect of TS EAMCET (Admissions)-2020, without insisting on the eligibility criteria for qualifying examination marks. This order applies only for this year i.e. 2020-2021 as a special case. It shall not be applied from 2021-2022”, the order added.