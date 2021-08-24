TS EAMCET Engineering results to be released tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 engineering stream results will be declared at 11 a.m. on August 25.

The results will be made available on the official website (click here).

The TS EAMCET for the engineering stream was held on August 4, 5, and 6.

Based on the instructions of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), this year, the rankings will be based on normalization.

After receiving instructions from the AICTE, the JNTU officials have formed a committee of expert members to assess the tough and easier question papers so that the students do not suffer any loss.

The officials have duly completed the normalization process. The officials have said that every point was considered during the normalization process and the work was completed in a confidential mode.

It has to be noted that due to the covid-19 pandemic the government had canceled the intermediate examinations. As all the students were declared pass, no weightage marks will be awarded this year.