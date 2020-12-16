TS EAMCET likely to be postponed by one month; JEE scheduled to be held in Feb

Hyderabad: Telangana Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is likely to be postponed by one month, Times of India reported.

Usually, the exam takes place in May. This year, it is likely to get postponed based on the schedule of intermediate examination. The date will be decided after taking suggestions from the Board of Intermediate Education.

T Papi Reddy, Chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) said that this year, TS EAMCET is mostly likely to be postponed by four weeks.

It may be mentioned that due to coronavirus pandemic and lockdown to contain the spread of the virus, the academic year of the students got disturbed.

JEE scheduled to be held in Feb

Meanwhile, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is scheduled to be held four times in 2021. The first examination will be held in February 2021.

However, a few parents and lecturers are termed the move to conduct the examination four times “unnecessary”.

The registration for the first examination has been started on December 15 whereas, the second, third and fourth examinations are scheduled to be held in March, April and May respectively.