TS EAMCET result date, schedule for engineering admissions announced

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 engineering stream results are scheduled to be released on August 25. The engineering admission process will begin on August 30.

The results of AM stream are likely to be announced soon, however, no date has been finalized yet.

On Tuesday, TS EAMCET-2021 admissions committee met to decide the schedule for engineering admissions, Telangana Today reported.

As per the schedule, submission of details online, payment of processing fee, and selection of a slot for certificate verification can be done between August 30 and September 9. The certificate verification will be done from September 4 to 11. Students can exercise web options from September 4 to 13.

Provisional allotment order will be issued on September 15. Students have to pay tuition fees between September 15 and 20.

The schedule of the final phase of counseling will be released later.