TS EAMCET results expected to be released on Oct 3

By Sameer Updated: 23rd September 2020 12:21 pm IST
TS EAMCET

Hyderabad: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) results are expected to be released on or before 3rd October. The tests were held on 9th, 10th, 11th and 14th September.

Results of TS EAMCET for engineering stream

A senior official said that the results of TS EAMCET for the engineering stream are likely to be released either on 1st or 3rd October. He also said that the final key of the test will be released on the same day.

In the current year, 1,43,330 students have registered for the entrance test whereas, 1,19,187 have appeared appear for it.

TS EAMCET for A&M stream

TS EAMCET for the A&M stream will be held on 28th and 29th September. The entrance test will be conducted at 84 centers. Out of the total centers, 67 are located in Telangana and 17 are in Andhra Pradesh.

The hall tickets of the candidates have been made available on the official website (click here).

At the examination center, the candidates have to adhere to physical distancing norms and wear masks.

The results of the TS EAMCET A&M stream are likely to be announced in the second week of October.

