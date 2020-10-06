TS EAMCET results to be announced today – Admission schedule released

Hyderabad: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) results will be released at 3 p.m. today.

The results will be announced by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Prof. T Papi Reddy and in-charge VC, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) Jayesh Ranjan.

Website to check TS EAMCET results

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their results from the official website of EAMCET (click here).

This year, more than 1.19 candidates from Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh have appeared for the test.

In the current year, 1,43,330 students had registered for the entrance test.

COVID-19 precautionary measures

At the examination center, the candidates have to adhere to physical distancing norms and wear masks. All other COVID-19 protocols were followed.

In June, the Telangana government had decided to postpone all the Common Entrance Examinations (CETs) for admission to various professional courses in the state, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. EAMCET was scheduled to be conducted from 6th to 9th July.

Admission schedule

Meanwhile, TS EAMCET admission committee announced the schedule.

As per the schedule, the certificate verification for first phase of the counseling will start after filling of basic details and payment of fee. It will be held from 12th to 18th October.

The web option can be exercised from 12th to 20th October.

Candidates will get provisional seat allotment order on 22nd October.

The final phase of admissions will begin on 29th October.