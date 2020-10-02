TS EAMCET results to be released next week

Hyderabad: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) results will be released on 6th October.

Tummala Papireddy, chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) said that the council had earlier decided to release EAMCET results on 5th October. Later, it changed the date to 6th October as JEE Advanced ranks are scheduled to be released on 5th October.

This year, more than 1.19 candidates from Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh have appeared for the test.

In the current year, 1,43,330 students had registered for the entrance test.

COVID-19 precautionary measures

At the examination center, the candidates have to adhere to physical distancing norms and wear masks. All other COVID-19 protocols were followed.

Candidates who have appeared for the test can check their results on the official website of EAMCET (click here).

In June, the Telangana government had decided to postpone all the Common Entrance Examinations (CETs) for admission to various professional courses in the state, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. EAMCET was scheduled to be conducted from 6th to 9th July.