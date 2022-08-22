TS EAMCET: Siasat arranges career counseling program

Hyderabad: The Siasat Daily on Sunday arranged a career counseling program at its office at Mehboob Hussain Jigar Hall under a team of expert educationists and counselors.

The schedule for EAMCET counseling has been released and students have to book a slot and keep their testimonials ready to give their options online for the courses.

Dr Shaikh Shah Vali, a counsellor said that today is the computer era and currently the courses of Computer Engineering, IT, data science and AI are highly in demand. He spoke in detail about these courses.

Another expert Mohammed Irshad Ali enlightened the students about the method of admission in the engineering stream.

Ahmed Bashir Uddin Farooqui, the deputy educational officer, had informed the students about the scholarship options and how they could benefit from various schemes and scholarships during their educational career.

M.A Hamid gave full knowledge about the method of counseling and explained to the students about how they should keep their documents and certificates ready to apply online.

Mohammad Nazim Ali gave valuable advice to students and their parents and answered their queries.

A large number of students and their parents attended the program from different parts of the city and other districts of Telangana.