TS EAMCET timing changed

Hyderabad: TS EAMCET timing has been changed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the morning session of the examination was scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Now, it will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. However, there is no change in the timing of the evening session which is scheduled to be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The timing of the morning session has been changed in order to ensure that authorities get enough time to sanitize the entire center before the commencement of the evening session of the examination.

TS EAMCET dates

It may be mentioned that TS EAMCET is scheduled to be held from 6th to 9th July. The entrance test is being conducted by JNTU-H.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, authorities are leaving no stone unturned to take all precautionary steps such as physical distancing, sanitization of examination centers etc.

Although, government relaxed lockdown restrictions, it is mandatory for every person to follow guidelines issued by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus further.

TS EAMCET

Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) is an entrance examination for admission into various colleges across the states in the streams of Engineering, Medicine and Agriculture.

In Telangana State, JNTU-H conducts the examination whereas, in Andhra Pradesh, it is the responsibility of JNTU-K to conduct the examination.

