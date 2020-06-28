TS ECET 2020: Hall tickets released

Hyderabad: TS ECET hall tickets have been released. The exam is scheduled to be held on 4th July 2020.

The hall tickets can be downloaded from official website of TS ECET.

Steps to download TS ECET hall tickets

Visit the website of TS ECET (click here). Click on ‘download hall ticket’ link After clicking on the link, enter ‘registration number’ and ‘date of birth’ Finally, candidates can download hall ticket after clicking on ‘Download hall ticket’.

After clearing the TS ECET, candidates can seek admission into the second year of Engineering or Pharmacy courses in two State universities and private colleges of the State.