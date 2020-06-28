TS ECET 2020: Hall tickets released

By Sameer Published: June 28, 2020, 9:49 pm IST
TSCHE

Hyderabad: TS ECET hall tickets have been released. The exam is scheduled to be held on 4th July 2020.

The hall tickets can be downloaded from official website of TS ECET.

Steps to download TS ECET hall tickets

  1. Visit the website of TS ECET (click here).
  2. Click on ‘download hall ticket’ link
  3. After clicking on the link, enter ‘registration number’ and ‘date of birth’
  4. Finally, candidates can download hall ticket after clicking on ‘Download hall ticket’.

After clearing the TS ECET, candidates can seek admission into the second year of Engineering or Pharmacy courses in two State universities and private colleges of the State.

Categories
HyderabadTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close