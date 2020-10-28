TS EdCET 2020 results declared today

Hyderabad: The results of Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET 2020) have been declared today by the Osmania University. The results were released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman T Papi Reddy on the official site — edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Papi Reddy said that 97.58 per cent of the total candidates have been qualified in the exam among which the girls qualifying percentage was 76.07 per cent. He further clarified that 18,000 seats are available across 206 B.Ed colleges across the state.

The counselling for the students who qualified in the exam will begin in November first week, Reddy said. TS EdCET 2020 is conducted for the candidates seeking admission into two-year B.Ed course by the TSCHE on the behalf of the Osmania University. This year, the exam was held on October 1, 2020 and October 3, 2020.