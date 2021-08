Hyderabad: The Osmania University in a press release has informed that the last date for submission of applications for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) 2021 has been extended till August 12.

Earlier, the last date to submit the applications was August 7.

Interested candidates can log on to the website https://edcet.tsche.ac.in/.

The EDCET 2021 entrance test for admissions into two-year B.Ed regular courses will be held on August 24 and 25.