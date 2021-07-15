TS EDCET 2021: Telangana govt offers free online coaching to minority candidates

Hyderabad: Telangana state government has announced that free online coaching will be offered to minority candidates who are going to appear in TS EDCET 2021. The exam is conducted by the Osmania University.

Director of Center for Educational Development of Minorities (CEDM) Prof. S.A. Shukoor said that the candidates belonging to minority communities i.e., Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis, and Jains can avail the benefits of the coaching.

The online coaching will begin on July 23, 2021. The coaching will be conducted in English as well in Urdu medium. Interested and eligible candidates willing to avail the benefits of the coaching can register online on the official website of Telangana State Center for Educational Development of Minorities (click here).