TS EAMCET from tomorrow; Inter marks won’t be considered for ranking

Hyderabad: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is all set to begin on Wednesday. However, this year the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced that intermediate marks won’t be taken into consideration while ranking.

During the pandemic, the TSCHE had not considered intermediate marks for deciding the final rank of the EAMCET examination.

However, this change was made without prior notice. Starting in 2023, the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) weightage is believed to be permanently waived off for all applicants appearing for EAMCET.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission into first-year undergraduate professional courses, including BE, BTech, BPharmacy, BSc, BVSc, and PharmD, offered by colleges in the state.

The convener of TS EAMCET, Dr B Dean Kumar on Monday asserted that students appearing for the EAMCET exam must strictly adhere to the instructions given on the hall ticket.

Students have been especially cautioned to reach the exam centres on time. The convenor said that those coming late or changing slots will not be permitted to write the exam.

The TS-EAMCET-2023 is scheduled to be held from May 10 to 14 in two sessions, between 9 am and 12 noon (morning session) and 3 pm and 6 pm (afternoon session).

The exam convener has requested all the local authorities including superintendents of police, commissioners of police, electricity board, and TSRTC for their cooperation in providing arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examination in 104 centres in Telangana.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will be the centre of the exam in Hyderabad. Candidates can download the hall tickets at the website.