TS: Excise Minister criticizes cheap liquor

People stand in queue outside wine shops after authorities allowed sale of liquor with restriction.

Hyderabad: Excise Minister Srinivas Goud on Monday strongly criticized those encouraging cheap liquor.

Warning such people indulging in such trade o encouraging cheap liquor or gudumba will be dealt with seriously he said that severe action has been taken against such people who have been punished by the government.

The Minister said during lockdown some people were making illegal attack warning them strictly the Minister appreciated officials who conducted raids on illegal attack makers.

The Minister said that 70000 sanitizers were distributed to excise department during lockdown period. Police also raided on liquor shops who were selling during lockdown period. He urged people to pass on information against illegal sale of liquor to the Government.

