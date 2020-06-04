TS: Farmer finds pots filled with ornaments while ploughing field

Vikarabad: A farmer found two pots filled with gold and silver ornaments while ploughing agricultural field in Sultanpur in the Vikarabad district.

As per the report, the farmer who is identified as Mohammed Siddiqui had bought the land two year ago. On Wednesday, when he started digging the field, he found the pots filled with 25 kg gold and one kg silver ornaments.

After the news spread in the village, people started visiting his house to have a glimpse of the artifacts.

Later, officials of police and revenue department also reached his house to inspect the ornaments.

It may be mentioned that the ornaments include chains, rings, anklets and utensils.

