TS geared up for post-coronavirus agri operations, for Kharif

Telangana: CII has always been in the forefront whenever were the nation has witnessed a national medical emergency like COVID-19, a health pandemic declared by the World Health Organization, CII member companies have taken required precautionary measures to contain the virus and ensure health and safety of their employees.

The nation is gearing up to come back to normalcy and with Agriculture as the backbone for the economy, Confederation of Indian Industry Telangana chapter in association with Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and ICAR-National Academy of Agricultural Research Management organized a virtual Session on “Restarting Agriculture Post Covid & Gearing up for Kharif on 02 May 2020.

The session focused on Impact of Covid-19 lock-down on agriculture, allied sectors and l measures to minimize its effect on the country’s food security and what needs to be done next post Covid-19. PJTSAU Vice Chancellor Dr V Praveen Rao said Telangana state is prepared for Kharif 2020, suggested farmers advised farmers to go in for green manure crops like green grams preceding rice and other crops in a big way during Kharif. Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao, Director, ICAR-NAARM, talked about government being farmer friendly and supported in all means for farmers benefits. Dr Goel talked about the issues in agriculture and input Industry.

The panel discussed on all aspects of agriculture from seed supplies to inputs and supply chain to mechanization and more of technology driven and less labour intensive farming. Also there was a stress on crop diversification and Vice chancellor assured farmers on how to increase productivity with the exact usage on Phosporous and potassium.

Dr Praveen Rao Velchala, Vice Chancellor, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU); Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao, Director, ICAR-National Academy of Agricultural Research Management; Mr Sameer Goel, Vice Chairman, CII Telangana & Managing Director, Coromandel International Limited; Mr Anil Kumar Epur, Past Chairman, CII Southern Region; Mr Gopinath Koneti, Executive Director, Food & Agriculture, KPMG India; Mr G V Subba Reddy, Convenor – CII Telangana Agriculture Panel & Sr Vice President, Coromandel International Limited were the panelists.

Around 600+ farmers and Agri entrepreneurs had participated in the session and it was quite informative.

Ratna Chotrani

