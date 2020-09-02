TS Governor calls for increased awareness on nutrition

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said much more work needs to be done to alleviate the country from the problems of malnutrition.

She said a lot has been achieved in the country in terms of improving nutrition but a lot more need to be done.

She said that malnutrition is one of the major reasons for the high rates of maternal and infant mortality in the country. It is high time that we all join hands to realise the goal of Malnutrition-free India by 2022 as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Poshan Abhiyan for which Rs 9,000 crores has been allocated.

She further said, Many families discriminate between male and female children while providing nutritious food, she said. In many families, gender-based discrimination is still rampant but the situation is getting better.