TS Governor unhappy with less COVID-19 tests in the state

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is said to be unhappy that the TRS government was not taking a proactive role to improve the number of tests, as per the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Governor urged that testing is the only solution to eradicate COVID-19 from Telangana.

The Governor on Tuesday tweeted “1)Testing Testing Testing/2)tracking/ 3) treating, WHO Mantra want to re-stress views of WHO unless adequate numbers of testing done our efforts to eradicate #Covid19 in Telangana will be difficult, more so amidst #rains & floods in this season..in the larger interest of the public”

The Governor dashed off five letters to the state government after the outbreak of COVID-19, giving suggestions on the management of the pandemic. According to sources, the Governor was also unhappy over the poor response from the state government on the five letters she wrote.

Though the state government defended its stand, saying it was conducting tests as per the guidelines of ICMR, the Governor was not convinced with that argument, sources said.

The Governor, a doctor by profession, was also not happy over the declaration of containment zones in the state.

However, the number of tests per day has remained at just over 20,000. despite the Cabinet meeting decided to increase the number of COVID-19 tests per day to 40,000