TS Governor writes scathing letter to Govt. over non-appointment of VCs

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday has written a scathing letter to the Telangana government in connection with the inordinate delay in appointing the Vice-Chancellors in the Universities.

In the letter the Governor expressed dissatisfaction over the non-appointment of VCs. She ordered to appoint VCs within 10 days. There are 11 VC posts lying vacant in varsities in Telangana.

The government issued a notification on July 3, 2019 for the appointment of VCs. The process of appointing the Vice-chancellors has been going on for the past two years. Recently, the Governor held a video conference with the VCs and registrars in charge. The Governor inquired about the affiliation of the alumni with the universities.

Universities that teach higher education to students and make them responsible citizens and provide it to the society are going to have thousands of professors or teachers. Thousands of teaching and non-teaching posts are vacant in the universities of the state but no action has been taken to fill them.

The quality of higher education has been declining for years, with guest faculty and outsourcing staff sticking to it. The varsities have not been able to take any decision on the replacement of the posts of key vice-chancellors as they have been vacant for two years and the governing bodies have not been appointed.