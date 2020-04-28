TS Govt advises people to wear homemade face covers

Friends come out to purchase vegetables by covering their faces with homemade cover to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Hyderabad. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: The Director of Public Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday issued an advisory urging people to use handmade protective covers for face to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The Director informed that a total of 1003 Coronavirus cases were reported in Telangana. The Director informed that 646 cases were active 332 patients had been discharged and 25 deaths had occurred. The highest number of cases was from GHMC Hyderabad with 556 cases of which 400 were active.

Director said 13 patients had been discharged in GHMC area18 deaths were reported.

Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare released a public advisory on Coronavirus

In its advisory, the government stressed to the general public to wear face masks as it is the first line of defense against infection. Homemade double-layered face masks are effective in preventing infections the masks should not be frequently adjusted by touching on the outer surface, they should be washed every day and can be reused.

In case of any Flu-like symptoms (cough, sore throat, running nose, fever, difficulty in breathing body pains, and headache) even without travel history/contact history, it is requested to report to the nearest government health facility.

The Citizens are requested to reach out and report to the nearest government health facility on the case they have traveled to Markaz, Delhi OR contacted any person who has traveled to Markaz, Delhi. Citizens are requested to adhere to the lockdown guidelines and stay indoors.

Staying indoors is the best prevention strategy. Contact 104 in case of any doubts or queries pertaining to COVID-19.

To ensure that freshly cooked food and safe potable water is consumed. Eat fresh fruits every day and drink plenty of water. Senior citizens are requested to stay absolutely indoors, not venture out, and to take regular medication for other conditions like Diabetes, Hypertension, etc.

To maintain personal hygiene, hand hygiene, social distancing, cough hygiene. Frequent hand washing with frothing soap is the best preventive measure.

In view of lockdown, the citizens are encouraged to ensure adequate physical activity through simple exercises, yoga, and meditation.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.