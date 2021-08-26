TS govt bid to construct 2 BHK homes at graveyard land

Hyderabad: The Telangana state is planning to construct 2 BHK homes in Kavadiguda Qabristan. A state minister is taking keen interest in this project but the Auqaf activists have warned the government to stay away from this land otherwise it will face public ire and legal action.

According to the Waqaf Board officials, there is 71,455 sq yards of land at Tharthare Shah Qabaristan, at Kavadiguda which is the Auqaf property. It is said that the state government is planning to construct 2 BHK homes on the open lands of Qabristan.

In this regard, the State’s Minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries T Srinivas Yadav will undertake a visit on Thursday with Auqaf Board Chairman Mohammed Salim and the officials of Wakf Board, Finance Department and GHMC. However, the Auqaf activists and the local Muslims are planning to stage a big protest during their visit.

The President Deccan Waqaf Property Protection Society, Usman bin Mohammed Al Hajri said, “It is illegal to undertake any kind of construction activity on Qabristan land. Therefore, the state government is advised not to undertake any construction on the land abutting the Qabristan else the people will be forced to stage a protest and take legal action.”

Al Hajri said that in the past too, the state government had tried to undertake construction at the lands of Ziaguda Qabristan, Chunti Shah Qabristan, and Azampura Qabaristan land but due to the peoples’ protest the government had to drop the plan.

Al Hajri advised the Waqf officials not to support the government proposal and stay away from the proposed tour of the government officials.

“There is no doubt that this land belongs to Wakaq Board and even according to the Revenue Department record the land is shown as Auqaf Property. In spite of all these, the state government’s bid to undertake construction activity on this land betrays a malafide intention,” Al Hajri said.