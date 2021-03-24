TS govt constructed 8,001 crematoriums, 12,301 dump yards in villages: Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Wednesday informed the Assembly that the state government has constructed 8,001 Crematoriums and 12,301 dump yards in villages by spending Rs 1873.75 crore.

Replying to questions from members in the house during question hour, the Minister said that the state government has taken up modernization of crematoriums in villages by providing basic infrastructure like water, rooms, compound walls and other facilities.

The government, so far, has set up 8,001 crematoriums by spending Rs 1554.76 crore, he said.

Stating that the government also established 12,301 dump yards in the villages to segregate waste by spending 318.99 crores, Mr Rao said and asked the MLAs to take necessary action for the best utilization of Crematoriums and dump yards by reviewing it.

The Minister said that the government was providing water facilities to the Crematoriums through Mission Bhagirath. He asked to dig borewells wherever Mission Bhagirath water facility was not available.

He said the construction of remaining crematoriums and dump yards will be completed by April 30, 2021.

Source: UNI