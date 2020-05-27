TS govt to continue 75% salary reduction of its employees

Hyderabad: Telangana State government on Wednesday decided to cut the salaries of the employees for May also as the financial position of the state is not yet recovered.

The TS government deduct the salaries of public representatives to 75 per cent, 60 per cent to all India services officers, 50 per cent to general employees, 25 per cent to pensioners and 10 per cent to out sourcing, contract workers.

The Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao reviewed with the officials of the finance department, higher authorities and senior officials.

Chief Minister stated that the Telangana state should get Rs 12,000 crore income every month but the state received only Rs 3100 crores during the lockdown which includes the state’s share in the central taxes of Rs 982 Crore.

“Though the state government has given some relaxations to the lockdown guidelines, but the income did not increase substantially. Income from Transport, registration and other departments was also not up to the mark.” KCR said.

KCR also said that the state government has to pay instalments on debts tune of Rs 37,400 Crore per year and these instalments to be paid every month without fail.

“We have requested the centre to re-schedule the loans. But they did not take any action in this regard. Though there was an increase in the FRBM Limit by the Centre the conditions imposed by the Central government additional loans could not be raised.” KCR told.

“If the salaries of the employees and pensions paid fully, the expenditure would be more than Rs 3000 crore. The entire treasury will be empty. Henceforth no payment can be made nor can any work be undertaken. Hence we have to adopt a proper strategy.” the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the Aasara pensions (Old age pension) will be paid full and the 12kg rice will be given in May also.

As the relaxations are given in the lockdown guidelines, labourers and workers will get their daily work and Rs 1500 cash will not be paid from this month.

Giving relaxations of the lockdown, the government decided to continue curfew from 7 PM to 7 AM.

Meanwhile, the government also decided for the full-fledge operation of RTC buses in all the districts of the state except in the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation-GHMC limits from Thursday.

“Intensity of COVID-19 in Hyderabad is high. Hence, we are not allowing RTC buses here. Will take some more time to permit interstate buses. Will permit RTC buses to reach its destination in the curfew also.” The CM said.

