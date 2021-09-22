TS Govt.not serious about my security: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & MP A. Revanth Reddy today alleged that both Central and State governments were not taking any steps to provide additional security to him despite the directions of the High Court o the State.

He said that the Central government had provided security to 100 leaders of the party from West Bengal by a single stroke of pen. Citing that the central government has provided paramilitary force security to the state BJP leader P. Sudhkar Reddy , he alleged that the Central government was not doing the same in his case. He made these remarks after lodging a complaint with Jubilee Hills police on the recent attack on his residence by ruling TRS party workers.

Speaking to media persons later, he alleged that no cases were filed against the TRS party activists even after the attack and added that the police had booked illegal cases against the Congress party workers.

He alleged that the Congress Party workers were being threatened by city task force police. He warned the police that they would not keep mum if third degree methods were used against their party workers . He said that they would remember all the police officers who support the ruling TRS party and warned that action would be initiated against all such officers after coming into power .

He alleged that CM KCR was trying to convert the state into another Bihar state. He expressed his shock over the non registration of an FIR by the police even after bid complaint