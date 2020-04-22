TS govt, TCSiON join hands to improve employability of students

Hyderabad: TCS iON™, a strategic business unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has partnered with the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), a statutory body of the Government of Telangana State, to prepare college students in the state for future job readiness.

Under this partnership, a rich set of curated courseware, accessible through the TCS iON Digital Learning Hub, will be made available free of cost to 4 lakh students, across 1500 institutions of higher education in the state of Telangana, effective this academic year.

The courses cover a plethora of topics that will improve the employability quotient of students and equip them to compete in the job market after they graduate. The learning will be self-paced, and the courses are accessible anytime, anywhere, and on any device, through theTSCHE website. Individual institutions can mandate for credits as appropriate.

Commenting on the partnership, Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON, said, “We are committed to providing an array of learning tools that will help boost the youth of the state in a progressive way. We commend the TSCHE and the state leadership for their vision, and for providing the state’s future citizenry with state-of-the-art tools and skills that are aligned with the needs of the industry.”

Prof. T. Papi Reddy, Chairman, TSCHE, said, “We are pleased to partner with TCS iON to strengthen our students and equip them with all the necessary skills that will help them to compete well in the job market. As one of the largest employers, TCS has been playing a key role in shaping the development of student competencies by engaging with higher education institutions. We are grateful to TCS for partnering with TSCHE in our journey to prepare the youth of Telangana for future jobs. “

This latest partnership further expands the role that TCS iON has been playing in the educational field in Telangana. TCS iON conducts several Common Entrance Tests (CETs) such as TS EAMCET, TS ECET, TS PGECET, TS ICET, TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET, TS EdCET, TS CPGET, and TS SET. Additionally, the TCS iON Digital Examination Solution has been implemented in two major universities in the state.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.