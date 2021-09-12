Telangana govt to challenge HC order banning POP idol immersion

Hyderabad: The state government will file a review petition before the Telangana high court in connection with the orders against immersion of plaster of paris (PoP) idols in Hussain Sagar this year from the Tank Bund side, said state Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

The high court’s ruling had come with regard to environmental concerns and of the lake getting polluted. Yadav appealed to the high court to give permission for Ganesh idols immersion now as usual without any conditions.

Srinivas Yadav stated that the high court has to give permission for Ganesh idols immersion in Hussain Sagar. Since there is no chance to make facilities for temporary ponds in the city given situation the court has to give a relief to pandals and people.

The minister asserted that by the time the high court orders came, idols already had reached pandals. On behalf of the government, the minister stated that officials concerned will be pressed into service to see that waste materials are removed in two days from the Hussain Sagar after immersion.

As per court orders to protect the environment from pollution, the government will take responsibility for removal of related debris and waste from the lake in 48 hours, Yadav assured. And now the court has to consider giving permission for Ganesh idols immersion barring any conditions in Hussain Sagar, he reiterated.

“There is no alternative for the purpose and the people are seeking a reprieve,” the minister said. He added that If the court gives instructions well in advance, the pandal organisers and the government will take steps for alternative arrangements. “We will make efforts from next year to follow the same,” Yadav said.

The city is known for its Ganesh festival and a large number of people throng to visit Khairatabad Ganesh idol, which is immersed on the last day of Vinayaka Chaturthi each year.