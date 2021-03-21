TS Govt to provide 3 lakh jobs in next four years

Hyderabad: The State Government said that it has a fixed target to provide 3 lakh jobs in the electronics manufacturing sector of Telangana during the next four years. State IT, Industries minister KTR made this revelation while replying to Questions raised by MLAs on the incentives being given to the electronics manufacturing sector during question hour in the ongoing budget session of Assembly.

Speaking on the occasion the minister said that over 250 companies from the electronics manufacturing sector were providing jobs to 1.6 lakh people in the state. He said that the state government has made the electronics manufacturing and research and development as its priority sector. He said that the state had also launched a special electronics policy to meet the specific requirements of the industry .

KTR also said that the state government had also started fuel reserve policy to develop R&D capabilities and fuels reserve systems from the year 2020 to 2030. He said that the state has two electronics clusters spread across 912 acres of land outside ORR project. He said that they had chalked out plans to attract Rs. 75000 crore worth investments during the next four years in the state.

He also said that they had set up a task force for the development of the electronics manufacturing sector. He said that they would provide job opportunities to local youth in all electronic vehicle manufacturing companies . KTR said that the state received Rs. 23000 crore investments during the last six years . He said that the state had only 50000 jobs in the sector before its formation and added that the jobs had gone up 1 lakh after its formation. He said that the state government would give incentives to the sector.

Source: NSS