TS govt to update non-agricultural property through App with door-to-door survey

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has deployed municipal staff team to visit every individual household to gather the property details and update them on the Dharani portal through an app. The TS government has decided to issue non-agricultural property record (NAGPR) to the owners as a comprehensive ownership document.

According to the officials, the program has been taken up to update all current property details to simplify future registrations. The properties are identified on the basis of Property Tax Identification Number (PTIN). For this purpose, the districts in the state have been divided into seven units.

The government has decided to update all non-agriculture properties such as houses, constructions near agriculture fields and wells, farm houses and beyond the village settlement areas and incorporate them in the online Dharani web portal free of charge.

Under the supervision of senior official, teams of three municipal administration officials are in the field. The senior official will monitor the work from a district headquarter’s control room.

To guide the teams who are working on field, another team of officials has been appointed at the state control room, who sort out technical issues while working on the app.

Once the process of updating the details online is completed, the owners of the properties would be given a maroon color passbook with all the details and a green color passbooks will be given to the farmers for agricultural lands.

What details are included in the app?

The app has 52 details of a person including owner name, family members, adhaar number, mode of ownership (inheritance/purchase/gift), caste, electricity, water connection details, etc.

All properties would be integrated with the Aadhaar of the owner.

As quoted by the economic times, the Telangana chief minister says: “If anybody fails to mutate their properties and update details on the Dharani portal, their children will face problems in future.”

CM KCR said that the mutation and updation of the details would be done simultaneously on the Dharani web portal. He urged Sarpanches, MPTC members, ward members, mayors, council chairmen, councilors and panchayat secretaries to promote awareness among people on the survey and update all non-agriculture properties in their respective villages.